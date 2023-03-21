In today’s time, we are highly dependent on social media for news. Sometimes there are a few people who spread fake news with clickbait titles with misleading content online. A similar piece of news went viral on social media in connection with the alleged demise of Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. Refuting the claims, Kota Srinivasa Rao addressed on Tuesday that “social media has killed him" and has appealed to people not to believe the rumours of his death. According to reports, local media alleged that Rao is no more. The actor expressed his disappointment and said that some people are spreading fake news of his demise and added, “I am healthy and alive."

The 75-year-old actor also disclosed that there were more than 50 well-wishers who enquired about his health. Even in the morning, after the fake news was spread, a huge crowd of his fans flocked outside his house which had to be controlled by the police, the actor added.

He also spoke about not playing with people’s lives by spreading fake news. “If they want popularity or money, there are many ways to earn it but spreading such rumours is not proper," he further said. He concluded the video by wishing his fans Happy Ugadi.

Kota Srinivasa Rao made his debut in 1978 with Pranam Khareedu and has been featured in more than 700 films since then. He joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the 1990s and was elected to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Vijayawada East in 1999.

This is not the first time that a piece of fake news has been spread online. A couple of days ago, Tollywood actor Venu Madhav also came forward and expressed his sorrow in front of the fans when there was fake news of his demise when he was recovering and had health issues.

