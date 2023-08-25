'I'm Thrilled To Win This Award': Actor Indrans' Response To National Award For Home

Actor Indrans, known for his portrayal of Oliver Twist in the film Home directed by Rojin Thomas, expressed his elation upon receiving a special Jury mention at the 69th National Film Awards. This recognition was particularly meaningful to him as the film had previously been overlooked by the State Award jury. The movie Home garnered praise and acclaim following its release on OTT platforms.

“I am overjoyed about winning this award. It’s natural for us to feel happy when our work is recognized and disappointed when it’s not. Given that ‘Home’ was released two years ago, I didn’t expect this award. I wasn’t aware that the National Award announcements were still pending. The State Awards not acknowledging Home was disheartening. We waited a year, hoping for theatrical releases, but eventually opted for OTT. Thankfully, the audience embraced the film. Now, with recognition from the National Award Jury, I am truly thrilled," shared Indrans.

The actor expressed his disappointment about the State Award Jury’s oversight. “I am sure the Jury hadn’t seen the film; otherwise, they would have surely acknowledged it. They awarded two actors the Best Actor award. While Hridayam, which received the Most Popular Film award, is deserving, the recognition could have extended to Home as well. It’s saddening that the efforts of my family weren’t recognized. A substantial team worked behind Home, overcoming pandemic challenges to bring it to life. The director’s aspirations came true through this project. Home played a role in introducing many to the world of OTT platforms," he expressed.

Indrans has embarked on an impressive journey as an actor, evolving from his comedic performances in 1990s films like CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed and Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava. His ambition was always to be acknowledged as a serious actor, transcending the label of a comedian.