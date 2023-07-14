IMDb Reveals Best Indian Movies And Shows Of 2023 So Far; Check It Out

IMDb has recently revealed its top 10 most popular Indian films and shows for the year 2023 so far. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has ranked first in the Popular Indian Movie 2023 list, while Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi ranked first in the popular shows list. The site determines positioning by simply looking into page views. It does not take into view the film’s box office performance or critical reception. The most popular Indian movies of 2023 so far are:

Pathaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Kerala Story

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Mission Majnu

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Bloody Daddy

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Varisu

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles. The movie hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan also released a statement regarding his movie topping the list. He said that it was extremely heartening for him to know that Pathaan ranked first on IMDb. He thanked the team and the audience across the globe. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, which was released in 2018. After a five-year sabbatical, Pathan marked his comeback from his hiatus. The film ended up becoming the highest-grossing hit.

Apart from this, two Tamil movies too have made it to the list. On number 9 is Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-fronted Varisu, which was released on January 11, 2023. On number 10 is Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 2, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

Now, let’s take a look at the most popular Indian web series of 2023:

Farzi

The Night Manager

Rana Naidu

Jubilee

Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side

Dahaad

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Taaza Khabar

Taj: Divided By Blood