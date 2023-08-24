Imran Khan’s Comeback Project, An espionage Thriller Series, To Go On Floors This Year? | Exclusive

There’s a whole lot of excitement and intrigue surrounding Imran Khan’s comeback. He recently teased his comeback in a comment on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post when a fan dropped a comment which read that she is waiting for his comeback. Taking to the comments section of the post, the fan wrote, “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega." To this, Imran replied, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this one to the internet… 1M likes and I’ll make it happen." The actor also shared Zeenat’s recent Instagram post on his story with the caption, “Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji."

And now, it seems like Imran’s fans wouldn’t have to wait any longer. Speculations surrounding his big comeback can be put to rest because News18 has exclusively learnt that his next will soon be going on floors. Sometime back, a report stated that he will be reuniting with his Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala for an OTT spy drama action series.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18, the source confirms the report and even states that work on the web series has already begun. “Currently, the espionage thriller is in its pre-production stage. If things go as planned, it might go on floors by the end of this year," the source tells us.

The source further reveals that it will feature Imran in a never-seen-before avatar and will be produced by a big production house. “Imran will be seen as an intelligence officer and this will mark a sharp departure from the boy-next-door image that he’s known for. The web space has become the obvious next step for many film actors including A-listers and Imran has been keen on exploring this space since a while now. He had been reading many scripts and this espionage thriller set in south Asia caught his attention," adds the source.