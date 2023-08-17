Imran Khan Is Thankful For Fans For 'Believing In Him', Says 'Didn't Think Anyone Would Still Care'

Fans of Imran Khan have often expressed that they miss the “era of Imran Khan Bollywood romcoms". The actor has impressed fans with his boy-next-door charm in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Meri Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, among others. He is also remembered for his stellar performance in the action comedy film, Delhi Belly. While he took a massive backstep from acting Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, Imran recently teased his comeback in a comment on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post. Now reacting to a spoken piece about him by a fan, Imran Khan has expressed his gratitude.

For the unversed, poet Ishpreet Balbir wrote a heartfelt piece where discussed Imran Khan’s comeback in the backdrop of likes on his comment. The piece went somewhat like this, “In a world, where Imran khan needs 1 million likes to make a movie, and not the realization that each time a couple has a movie date they think of watching I Hate Love Stories. maybe we have turned the world into a place where love is counted, maybe validation comes with numbers."

Advertisement

Imran Khan’s comment was perhaps one of the top ones in the social media thread. He explained, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes.I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn’t count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward… After all this time, I didn’t think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me. (sic)’.

Check it out:

Advertisement