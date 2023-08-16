Imran Khan Shares BTS Photos Of Luck, Reveals He Burnt His Eyelashes During Shoot; Check Post

Imran Khan on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his action thriller film Luck. In a candid Instagram post, Imran shared a series of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos, offering a sneak peek and revealing an unexpected incident that took place during the shooting.

He wrote on Instagram, “Speaking of Luck… I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that’s real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that’s also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna." As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “The most beautiful thing happened in 2023 after PATHAAN is you Imran Khan using social media after 5 years." Another wrote, “Luck is the og squid games."

Take a look at the photos here: