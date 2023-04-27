‘In Dino’ Sara Ali Khan Takes Metro To Work

Sara Ali Khan, “In Dino," prefers going to work in Mumbai Metro. At least that’s what her recent Instagram Stories say. The actress, on Wednesday, enjoyed her first metro ride in Mumbai and shared a glimpse of her happy moment with her fans. Sara posted an adorable video of herself being all smiles while travelling in the metro with the public. Dressed in a white kurta, she is seen waving and smiling at the camera in the clip, which Sara shared against the song In Dino from the 2007 movie Life In A… Metro. She is busy prepping for Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, which apparently draws its title from the track In Dino. Sara co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal in the film.

Along with the clip, Sara Ali Khan shared a message for her co-star Aditya. She wrote: “Didn’t think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," and tagged Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu. She also added the hashtag “Mumbai meri jaan."

On another Instagram Stories, Sara shared a photo of herself getting her makeup done with the caption “shoot day." Fans speculate that Sara has already begun filming the project. Take a look:

This is not the first time Sara Ali Khan has opted for public transportation. In December of last year, the actress and her team decided to avoid peak traffic by taking a local train. In the video, Sara is seen standing inside the train compartment, and she greets her fans in her popular “Namaste Darshako" style. She explains that they are on the train because the traffic was overwhelming in the city. The clip ends with Sara sitting in an auto with one of her team members. Watch the video below.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur revealed the release date of their first film together - Metro…In Dino - in January. The movie is set to release by the end of this year.

In addition to Metro… In Dino, Sara Ali Khan has a diverse range of upcoming films. She will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in a film by Laxman Utekar. She will also star in Homi Adajania’s directorial films Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

