In Gemadpanthi Trailer, Pooja Katurde In Never-seen-before Avatar

Marathi actress Pooja Katurde is best known for playing the role of the female lead in Hrudayee Preet Jagate. She has also amassed a sizable fan base with her performances in the daily soap Sang Tu Ahes Ka, Bhakharwadi and others. The actress is currently looking forward to her upcoming web series Gemadpanthi directed by Santosh Kolhe. Planet Marathi unveiled the trailer of Gemadpanthi on Sunday. Pooja will be seen in a new avatar which is unconventional compared with her previous roles.

Speaking of the trailer, it is evident that she will be playing the role of an escort girl. This role also required her to use explicit language and essay some intimate scenes as well. Social media users are not at all impressed with the glimpse and many commented that there was nothing novel for which they can watch the series.

A user commented that Planet Marathi has released hit films like Raan Baazaar and it doesn’t look like that Gemadpanthi will be able to match the former.

Pooja, Savita Malpekar, Digambar Naik, Rahul Maghdhum, Meera Sarang, Upendra Limaye, and others will be seen in prominent roles in the series. Chaitanya Sardeshpande and Shiddesh Bhabal have written the storyline while Rohit Nagbhid has composed the music.

Watch the Gemadpanthi trailer here: