In Maldives, Rakul Preet Singh Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Bikini Avatar

Rakul Preet Singh has unleashed her beach baby avatar. The actress, who has jetted off to the pristine Maldives, has been shelling out some major vacation goals but in style. Rakul’s exotic beach peripherals have all our attention. From bright yellow swimsuits to striking saffron-hued ones, and gorgeous red bikinis, her fashion wardrobe appears to be brimming with beach-ready outfits. Here are some of her swoon-worthy bikini-clad looks that Rakul shared recently on Instagram.

“Wild and free, just like the sea," captioned the Bollywood beauty. Rakul looked breathtaking in a gorgeous red, halter-neck bralette, having detailed ruched patterns which she teamed up with lowers of the same colour. The actress layered her red-like-a-rose beachwear with a red georgette shrug. She sported a pair of uber-cool sunglasses to beat the heat, dipping her feet into the wet sand. She left open her wavy tresses, flashing her million-dollar smile, winning hearts effortlessly.

In another set of pictures, Rakul was seen donning a sizzling orange bodycon dress, having side cut-outs. The halter neck pattern and side slit enhanced her style game further. She decided to keep her hair open, posing against the rocks with waves crashing on the shore. Rakul flaunted her hourglass figure in the pictures, exuding “mermaid" vibes and how.

Who says Rakul looks good only in basic colour palettes? She was a sight to behold in this neon-yellow two-piece bikini, having unique golden straps. The high-rise lowers, with a plunging top, complemented Rakul’s attire further. She styled her ensemble with a black-and-white checkered hat, along with a pair of sunglasses. Her caption gave away that she was in a “Chirpy and happy" mood.