IN PICS: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, MC Stan, Shehnaaz Gill And Others Arrive In Style For Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

Former MLA Baba Siddique is famous for his annual Iftar party and today many stars were seen marking their presence. Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, television actress Rashami Desai and others were first to arrive at the annual grand bash.

Salman Khan was dressed in an opulent black Pathani suit as he posed with Baba Siddiqui on the red carpet.

Pooja Hegde looked gorgeous in a black shimmery saree and a necklace.

Rashami Desai looked beautiful in white and red desi ensemble along with a pink-red bag and minimalistic jewellery. She even posed for the shutterbugs.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma also attended. Salman Khan arrived in Pathani suit and also pose for the shutterbugs.

MC Stan walked the red carpet in a black kurta and pyjama. He paired his look with blingy accessories.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary donned an elegant patterned lehenga as she posed with Ankit Gupta who looked handsome in a black attire.

Shehnaaz Gill also graced the iftar party and she looked gorgeous in an intricate red coloured suit. The actress smiled gracefully for the camera.

Karan Kundrra arrived with his beau Tejasswi Prakash. While Karan sported a dark green kurta, Tejasswi looked chic in an all-white ensemble.

Several other prominent guests also graced the occasion by bringing their glamourous quotient at the red carpet.

