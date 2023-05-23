In Sonalee Kulkarni's Wedding Picture, Actress Prarthana Behere Steals The Show

Prarthana Behere is one of the noted faces of the Hindi and Marathi television and film industries. Apart from her outstanding acting chops, the actress is also known for her active social media presence. Prarthana always shares various pictures or videos of her personal and professional lives, which always grab the attention of her fans. Four days back, she shared a stunning picture with her friend Sonalee Kulkarni on her birthday, which is garnering everyone’s attention.

Prarthana shared a candid photograph from Sonalee’s wedding. Last year, Sonalee tied the knot with Kunal Benodekar in London on May 7. And her wedding was attended by both Prarthana and her husband. In the picture, bride Sonalee Kulkarni is seen in a green silk saree. The actress was slaying in her Marathi wedding look. On the other hand, Prarthana Behere is looking breathtaking in a blue silk saree with silver detailing and a border. She paired it with a mismatched red blouse. The actress chose glamorous makeup and kept her hair open and rounded off her look with a red bindi and bangles. Sharing the beautiful picture on Instagram, Prarthana wrote, “Life is more fun by your side. Happy birthday! More and more love to you." Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post, the first one to comment was none other than Sonalee. She wrote, “I love you," with a heart emoticon.

Prarthana is a true fashionista, and her Instagram handle is proof. The actress recently dropped some stunning photos from her latest photo session. In the pictures, she slipped into a white netted short dress with a plunging neckline and knotted detailing. The actress chose minimal makeup and completed her look with a sleek neckpiece.

Prarthana Behere made her acting debut in the 2009 Marathi film Rita and her television debut with the well-known show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. While with Love U… Mr Kalakaar!, she had her first Bollywood film. After that, she starred in several commercially successful films including Mitwaa, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari, Fugay, and Ti & Ti.

She was last seen in Ajay Mayekar’s Marathi-language television drama Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath.