In Thalainagaram 2 Trailer, Sundar C Looks Stunning; Watch

Sundar C-starrer much-awaited movie Thalainagaram 2 has been making headlines since it was announced. Now the makers have surprised the viewers and released the official trailer of the film, which is currently going viral. In the clip, the director-actor Sundar C looks stunning and powerful. The movie is touted as an action-packed entertainer. The trailer is currently trending all over social media.

Seeing the official trailer of the much-anticipated movie Thalainagaram 2 viewers have shared their excitement. One of the users commented, " I’m not a Sundar C fan by any means, but he looks so stylish in this. The trailer also looks epic. Really gives that good hardcore gangster film vibe." Another one wrote, " Thanks to Gibran for bringing the same old theme of Thalainagaram. Waiting for this movie. " " Sundar is not simply acting, he is just living in that character." While many dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comment box.

A few days ago, the makers released the film’s teaser, which showed Sundar C, a man with vengeance, who has no fear of dealing with people who are doing wrong. The teaser also received immense love and appreciation from the viewers.

Thalainagaram 2 is helmed by VZ Dhorai and also features Palak Lalwani in a prominent role. It also stars Thambi Ramaiah, Baahubali-fame Prabhakar, Aayira, Jaise Jose, Vishal Rajan, and Saran Raj, in supporting roles.