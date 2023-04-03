In This Old Pic Of Meenakshi Seshadri, She Is Barely Recognisable

Meenakshi Seshadri is a multi-hyphenated personality. She managed to enthral everyone with her beauty and became the youngest woman to be crowned Eve’s Weekly Miss India at the age of 17. Soon after, she marked her debut in Bollywood with Painter Babu in 1983 followed by Subhash Ghai’s Hero, where she got the opportunity to share the screen with Jackie Shroff. Recently, Meenakshi Seshadri’s childhood photo resurfaced on the internet and she looks barely recognisable.

The photo was posted by Meenakshi Seshadri a few years back on her Instagram account. It is a black-and-white snap of her younger version dressed in a salwar suit striking a dance pose. She captioned the post, “Me dancing at age 6." The Damini actress specialises in many dance forms. She is a trained Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak and Odissi dancer. In fact, the actress, on multiple occasions, has left the viewers mesmerised with her graceful dance moves in the movies.

Under the post, social media users bombarded the comment section and praised Meenakshi Seshadri. One user wrote, “I love your dance so much." Another fan commented, “Oh! So lovely! This true self of yours. I used to save all your photos from all the magazines which got printed in India. I am so proud to be your biggest fan and admirer. Regards and love Cheri didi!" Another user also wrote, “Mam your Shiv Tandav dance from the movie Damini is unbeatable to date."

Check out the photo here:

Meenakshi Seshadri has worked in many hit films and essayed powerful roles. She has featured in movies like Rajkumar Santoshi’s Damini and Ghayal along with Sunny Deol, Allah Rakha with Jackie Shroff and co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty in Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, among many others. She was last seen in Sunny Deol’s movie Ghayal Once Again.

