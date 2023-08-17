In Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser, Ravi Teja's Notorious Criminal Avatar

Actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming pan-India movie Tiger Nageswara Rao has been building hype for two months since the first look of the movie was released. Now, the makers have finally released its teaser. The film is directed by Vamsee, while it is produced under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The teaser was shared on Twitter. It surprised the fans with its visual treat. Tiger Nageswara Rao also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Anupam Kher, John Abraham, and Murli Sharma. The film is set to release in theatres on October 20. The makers dropped the teaser with the tagline “Tiger’s Invasion". The teaser reveals that the film is the story of the most wanted thief in India. The clip features Ravi Teja as a criminal from Stuartpuram, who can trick any possible security system of the prison. The teaser showcased Murali Sharma and Anupam Kher as civil officers, who are devising a plan to nab the criminal.

Murali Sharma’s character, in the clip, says that Tiger Nageswara Rao would have been a winner if he entered politics, sports or the army; but unfortunately, he chose to become a criminal. After this edge-of-the-seat introduction, the action dominated the screens with the impactful music of GV Prakash. The menacing and intense look of Ravi Teja is one of the highlights of this teaser. Nupur Sanon’s character has not been revealed by the makers in the teaser yet.