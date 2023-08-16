In Vikravandi, Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam Celebrates Independence Day With Assistance To 250 Students

Indians have taken pride and proudly celebrated the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, to remember the significance of unity, freedom and relentless pursuit of progress along with celebrating our brave heroes throughout history who sacrificed themselves during the fight against colonial rule and thriving towards freedom. The film celebrities have left no stone unturned to make by doing their part in evoking patriotism among their fans. Thalapathy Vijay, who may soon enter politics, has already started laying the foundation with his welfare schemes for the public.

Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a fan-club-turned-welfare-organisation, marked the day by helping 250 children in the Vikravandi district. The organisation on Tuesday also hoisted the flag.

At the event, the organisation provided the 250 students with school supplies like backpacks, notebooks and stationery as they promoted education in the village. Apart from this, they also provided sarees and kudams to 100 women and vests to 100 men. All products donated had Thalapathy Vijay’s face and the organisation’s logo on it.

Earlier, it was reported by ANI that actor Vijay started the Thalapathy Vijay Institute through Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. According to officials, the institute will be established across 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu from July 15. The initiative is aimed to provide education to students who have a financial crunch in the family and are unable to afford the cost.