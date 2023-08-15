Independence Day: Kangana, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon & Others Send Wishes To Fans; See Photos

India is celebrating her 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15th 2023. To mark the occasion several Bollywood stars and celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish fans a happy Independence Day. From Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut to Nimrat Kaur, Ajay Devgn, many celebs have shared trip colour wishes.

Karan Johar took his Instagram story to share a photo of the flag and wrote, “Happy Independence Day".

Nimrat Kaur shared a bundle of photos waving the national flag. She wrote, “बचपन से आज तक, मेरे दिल के सबसे क़रीबी और पसंदीदा तीन रंग… Nothing like the feeling of holding and standing beneath our beloved tricolour… Happy Independence Day from me to all my fellow Indians all over the world. Jai Hind!! P.S. I’m joined by an unlikely fellow Indian in my last picture."

Meanwhile Ajay Devgn shared a calendar quote which read, “Azadi Ka Rasta Azad Khyalo Se Banta Hai’. He then wrote, Celebrating Our Azaad with these powerful words. ‘Happy Independence Day To All’.

Kriti Sanon’s Independence Day wish read, “Freedom in our mind, faith in our words and pride in our soul always for the nation."

Take a look at other reactions below :

Salman Khan, too, took to social media of share a photo of him on stage with the national flag. Salman Khan extended wishes on 77th Independence Day, “Wishing all a very happy Independence Day".

Sidharth Malhotra slipped into a pair of white kurta and pajama and waved the national flag from his balcony.

Kartik Aaryan’s wish was the cutest of them all. The actor posted a video with his pooch buddy, Katori, as they celebrated with a windmill toy in the Tricolour. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana waved the national flag from a launch, as sailed across the Arabian Sea.