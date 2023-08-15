Independence Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan And AbRam Hoist Flag At Mannat; Watch

India is celebrating her 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2021. To mark the occasion several Bollywood stars and celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish fans a happy Independence Day.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a photo and a video of the celebrations at his residence Mannat. He captioned the post, “Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it." Check out the post here:

In the photos, one can see the megastar with Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan. In the video, they can be seen standing in front of the flag and saluting it in respect. They wore pristine white clothes, in keeping with the traditions.