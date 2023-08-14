Independence Day Special: This 1967 Film Aptly Showcased The Struggles Of Newly Liberated India

Independence Day is just around the corner. One of the best ways to celebrate the day is with patriotic films that fill our hearts with pride for our country. The Hindi film industry has long had a close association with patriotism, with the concept evolving over the years. With the turn of the millennium, much of patriotic cinema has been about our skirmishes with Pakistan and the battles we fought. In the 60s, films like Naya Daur and Shaheed portrayed the freedom struggle against the British, the need for socialism and farmer struggles. One of the best storytellers in the 60s, when it came to such films, was veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar. Let us take a look at one of his films, Upkar, which was released in Independence Week 53 years ago.

Upkar was released on August 11, 1967, and starred Manoj Kumar alongside Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Pran, Kanhaiya Lal, Kamini Kaushal, and Madan Puri. Upkar was Manoj Kumar’s first film as a director. The movie helped establish a new subgenre of nationalistic films, earning him the moniker Bharat Kumar’.