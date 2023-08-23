India Lands on Moon: Akshay Kumar Pens Special Note For ISRO, Says 'You’ve Made Us So Proud'

Sanjay Dutt also joined Akshay Kumar to congratulate ISRO. “Another giant leap for India! Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the lunar surface, marking a monumental achievement for our space exploration journey. Congratulations to @isro and the entire team! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3," he tweeted.

Akshay Kumar congratulated ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 was successful in its Moon mission . Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Akshay penned a note for the team behind the Moon mission at the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). He said he was proud of the organisation and was honoured to see history to be made. “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro," wrote the actor who played ISRO member in Mission Mangal. “You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3," Akshay added.

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. India became the first country ever to land on the south pole of the lunar surface. The historic moment was broadcast live on Wednesday evening on the official YouTube channel of ISRO. After the soft landing was made, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment."

News18 joins India to congratulate ISRO on this historic moment.