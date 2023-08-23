India Lands On Moon: Jr NTR Congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Touches Lunar Surface

Telugu superstar Jr NTR joined India to celebrate Chandrayaan-3’s successful mission to the Moon. India’s Vikram Lander landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. The historic moment was broadcast live on Wednesday evening. Following the landmark moment, Taarak took to Twitter and congratulated ISRO on the milestone. “My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the historic achievement of Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing, the first country ever to do so on the south pole of the lunar surface, said, “History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment."

Previously, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were among the many stars who extended their support to the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO).