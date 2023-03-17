Superstar Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Indian 2. Helmed by S Shankar, the shooting of the film is expected to be wrapped by May. Recently, the filming of a grand action scene at the Sadras Dutch Fort in Kalpakkam was completed and now the makers are all set to head to South Africa to shoot a big action scene on a train. The schedule for the shooting is expected to last for around 15 days.

Earlier, the powerful duo of Kamal Haasan and Shankar created history with their maiden collaboration with the film Indian in 1996. Now, 27 years later, they are once again reuniting for its sequel. The shooting of the film has been undergoing at a brisk pace and reportedly, following the South Africa schedule, the shooting of the film is going to take place in Thailand.

As per the source, “An exceptional fight scene is going to be shot in the foreign schedule with the help of international action choreographers." The fight scene is said to be a world-class action sequence and the major highlight of the Kamal Haasan starrer film.

The Shankar directorial also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Samuthirakani in the lead role. Indian 2 revolves around a person who works to eliminate corruption from the system by killing corrupt bureaucrats. The film is slated to release in October this year.

Actors Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also playing key roles in Indian 2. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography of the film is handled by Ravi Varman and R Rathnavelu. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film is expected to make good numbers at the box office.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which featured Kamal, in the dual role of father and son. The film was a hit at the box office.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is best known for films like Vishwaroopam, Hey Ram, Dasavatharam and Uttama Villain. Meanwhile, Shankar has made films such as Sivaji, Anniyan, and Mudhalvan. His other films include Enthiran, Gentleman and Boys, among others.

