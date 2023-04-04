Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh: People Who Criticise Show Are Either Bad Listeners or Jobless | Exclusive

Rishi Singh recently emerged as the winner of Indian Idol season 13. Days after taking home the trophy, the singer told News18 Showsha that he was confident about his victory because he trusted the hard work he had put in during his journey.

“I was expecting it because I worked hard, I was dedicated towards music. I decided to participate with utmost sincerity. I listened to our mentors and followed their advice. That has helped me," Rishi told us, adding, “It was a dream come true moment for my parents. This is what they always wanted to see. They have been waiting for this," he said.

Rishi Singh Plans To Launch His Own Band Soon

Talking about his future plans, Rishi revealed that since he has won the show now, he wants to make more originals. He also shared that he plans to launch his own band but argued that he does not want to do it in haste. “I want to create my own band also now. I want to research properly on this and do not want to launch this in haste," he explained. Rishi also mentioned that he plans to use Rs 25 lakh prize money also for improving his music because “there’s a lot to learn".

The young singer also mentioned that if he gets any opportunity to sing for Bollywood movies, he will definitely grab it.

Rishi Singh Answers If Indian Idol Is Scripted

During the interaction, Rishi was also asked if Indian Idol is scripted to which he argued that people who make such comments do so because they do not feel connected to the show. He maintained that what’s more important is the fact that a large number of audiences feel connected to the show.

“People who have negative thoughts about the show do not look at it in a broader way. They don’t connect with the show. But most of the people actually connect with the emotions, they vote for us in large numbers. That’s more important. People get connected to our music and we cannot ask for anything more," he shared.

Rishi Singh Gives a Befitting Reply To Trolls

Rishi Singh also lashed out at those who think Indian Idol judges only appreciate contestants and do not provide them with honest feedback or criticism. “We cannot call it positive because it is rather encouraging. People who participate in the show are often scared because they are singing iconic songs on a big stage. People who make such comments do this primarily because of two reasons. Either they are not good listeners or they are so jobless to make such remarks," he said.

“They should understand the amount of hard work an artist puts in for his/her performance. It is not like judges have not made any negative comments. They have always tried to encourage contestants. Encouragement builds confidence among all to perform better," the singer concluded.

