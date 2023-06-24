Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh To Grace India’s Best Dancer For A Special Episode | Exclusive

Popular dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3 is all geared up to raise the bar for entertainment with a ‘3-hour special’ episode this Sunday (June 25). As the competition gets intense, the talented contestants will be put to a new test in this ‘naya daur’, where they will have to showcase their magic of dance. Making the grand evening extra special, the show will be celebrating the legendary singer and king of romantic melodies, Kumar Sanu in the ‘Superhit Sunday With Sanu Da’ special.

The evening will be made even more magical with the presence of Indian Idol 13 winner, Rishi Singh, and the soulful voice of Deboshmita Roy. Rishi will extend his support to the talented contestant Sushmita Tamang, praising her exceptional dance skills.

Following Sushmita and choreographer Subhranil Paul’s heart-touching performance on “Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi," Rishi dedicates the beautiful song “Tu Hai Jo Mujhe Phir Aur Kya Chahiye" from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for her, accompanied by a gesture of offering a rose. Overwhelmed by his affectionate gesture, Sushmita expresses her joy, exclaiming that nobody has ever done something like this for her before.