Indian Matching Season 3: Sima Taparia Is Returning With A New Set of Bachelors; See Pics

Back and busier than ever, this season, Mumbai’s premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima Taparia will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new in the new season of Indian Matchmaking.

Netflix recently announced the new season of its reality show. The official Instagram handle shared a carousel of stills from the third season of Indian Matchmaking on social media, with the caption, “Looks like the stars have aligned for us one more time." The post further revealed the release date of Indian Matchmaking season 3. “@simatapariaofficial is coming back with another season of #IndianMatchmaking on April 21."

Sima also took to her Instagram handle and shared, “Sima from Mumbai is back! Excited to announce that Indian Matchmaking is returning with Season 3 only on Netflix on April 21 2023! @netflix netflix @netflix_in #indianmatchmaking #simataparia."

Back in 2021, the show even bagged a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Reacting to the same, Sima Taparia shared with Hindustan Times, that it turned out to be a double celebration for her as Indian Matchmaking successfully completed its first year with an Emmy nomination.

“It’s a joyous moment, and nothing can change that. My job was to be real on the show, and I could achieve that", she explained. Moreover, Taparia shared that she loves all the attention that comes from the trolls and memes. Infact, Sima takes pride in becoming the ‘meme aunty’ for netizens. She questioned, “Had I been diplomatic, would the show have been a hit?"

Produced by Smriti Mundhra, Indian Matchmaking talks about a marriage consultant Sima Taparia from Mumbai who attempts to find the perfect matches for her clients from across the world. The show talks in depth about potential couples and their family backgrounds who take Sima’s advices. The first season aired in July 2020 and the third season is all set to stream from April 21, 2023.

