Indrasabha: Bollywood’s Only Film With 72 songs

Films in Bollywood are usually made on a grand scale. Apart from the actors and the sets, music also plays an important part in Bollywood films. Music has been given a lot of importance in Hindi cinema, songs come at a point in Hindi films where they move the story and explain the situation of the character. Songs are also found to increase the emotions attached to the scene and help leave an impact on the audience. Usually, there are at least 4–5 songs in every film. However, there was a film made in the Hindi film industry that still holds the record for the most songs.

A film named Indrasabha, released in 1932, had 72 songs in it, making it the only Hindi film with the most songs. According to reports, there were 9 thumris, 31 ghazals, 13 proper songs, 4 Holi songs, 5 chhand, 5 chobola, and 5 normal songs in the film. The film was released almost 91 years ago and still holds the record.