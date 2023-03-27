Malayalam actor Innocent’s death has sent shock waves across the industry. He was in a serious condition in the hospital for more than a week and yet his fans, friends and family held an emblem of hope that he would recuperate. However, on Sunday, March 26, Innocent lost the battle and passed away, leaving the Malayalam film industry distraught. Many revered personalities have condoled the veteran’s death and one of them is Mohanlal. Mohanlal spoke to Malayalam Manorama about the bond he shared with the late actor.

Mohanlal has revealed that he knew Innocent by the name of Chetan and that is how he referred to him. Mohanlal said that no one could hold him together in hard times as Innocent did. He said that Innocent could pacify him just through a phone call. He also revealed that Chetan had lost some fluid in his brain due to an accident and even after that, he used to joke and try to make everyone laugh.

Mohanlal recalls speaking to him a day before he lost consciousness, never to wake up again. “Chetan’s voice was tired and he could not speak properly. I am sure, even at that moment he was trying to say something funny but I could not hear him properly", Mohanlal said.

“Chetan lived his life with his head held high," he continued. “Be it his cinematic career, politics or personal life, he achieved everything that he longed for". Mohanlal said that the name Innocent suited no one else but Chetan.

Mohanlal also shared a condolence post on Facebook with a photo of the actor.

He wrote, “Just like your name, you spread happiness and laughter and stood by me like a brother always. I don’t know how to put into words the sorrow of your separation. My mind still tells me to believe that you are not gone. My Innocent will always be with me every moment with that innocent smile, love and admonition"

