Innocent, a multifaceted personality in Kerala cultural arena for the last four decades, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure and cardiac arrest. He breathed his last at 10:30 pm in Kochi. He was 75. Innocent was a state award-winning actor with a presence in around 750 films and an acclaimed producer with five movies to his credit.

Innocent represented the Chalakkudy constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha as an independent backed by Left Democratic Front, trouncing Congress heavyweight PC Chacko, which he lost in 2019. He was the president of AMMA, (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) for 18 years. Based on his memories, he has five books to credit and was also a columnist in magazines and newspapers.

Though he started as a film actor in 1972, the break came with the character of Mannar Mathai in Ramji Rao Speaking (1989) remade as Hera Pheri in Hindi (2000). It established him as a frontline star in Malayalam and became an integral part of Mollywood.

With an inspiring life story to his credit, Innocent’s formal education terminated in eighth grade as he could not cope with the school lessons. He moved to Davangere, Karnataka, to join his brothers’ matchbox factory, in the early 1970s. His role at the factory as the manager required frequent trips to Chennai, the seat of cinema, and this rekindled his love for acting. As his attachment for acting developed, the factory ran into massive losses. Debt-ridden, Innocent was forced to abandon his factory and return to his hometown to start a leather business and then a cycle renting business. However, all failed and as the last resort, he joined politics. Innocent was the Thrissur District Secretary of the Revolutionary Socialist Party during the 1970s. He became a councillor in the party ticket in 1979 at his native Irinjalakkuda Municipal council before getting active in films.

Soon, he attempted film production and also worked as a production executive. He started a film production company, Satru Combines, with producer David Kachappilly which produced four films in Malayalam including award-winning Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Ormakkayi and Vida Parayum Mumpe in the first half of the 1980s.

Innocent created a laugh riot with his roles in Kilukkam, Dr Pasupathi, Godfather, Vietnam Colony, Nadodikattu, Kabooliwaala, Mimics Parade, Gajakesariyogam, Mithunam, Manassinakkare, Thuruppugulan, Rasathanthram, Naran and Mahasamudram Pranchiyettan and the Saint and Kalyanaraman has excelled in character and villain roles such as Devasuram, Ravanaprabhu, Mazhavilkavadi, Keli, Kathodu Kathoram, Vesham, Pingami and Adwaitham.

His pairing with KPAC Lalitha was highly successful in movies such as Ponn Muttayidunna Tharavu, Sasneham, My Dear Muthachchan, Godfather and Manichitrathazhu. Innocent’s mannerisms and dialogue delivery and mannerisms are unique and he wildly caught the attention of the Malayalam audience. This made him almost a phenomenon in the Malayalam comedy scene, also making him a hot favourite for mimicry artists.

Born on 28 February 1948 to Vareeth Thekkethala and Margaret in Irinjalakuda, Travancore-Cochin, Innocent was the fifth child and third son of his parents, who had eight children.

A memoir on his combat with cancer, ‘Cancer Wardile Chiri’ is one of the best sellers in Malayalam for its witty presentation of how he survived one of the most painful phases of his life with a positive outlook. As his wife Alice was diagnosed with cancer, he termed themselves as the “cancer couple’’. The couple has a son, Sonnet.

