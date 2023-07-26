Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Inside Amy Jackson's ‘Long, Lazy Monsoon Mornings’ In Udaipur With Ed Westwick

Before Udaipur, Amy Jackson took Ed Westwick on Mumbai tour.
Before Udaipur, Amy Jackson took Ed Westwick on Mumbai tour. (Credits: Instagram)

Amy Jackson and her boyfriend Ed Westwick's travel album screams goals from miles away. From spa sessions to breakfast with a view, the pictures are all things nice.

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick is in India. He is spending his maximum time with his girlfriend Amy Jackson. After Mumbai darshan, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick decided to explore Rajasthan. To keep her Instagram family updated, Amy Jackson shared a bunch of pictures from their Udaipur trip. In one of the photos, Ed Westwick looks relaxed, sitting in their hotel room donning a white bathrobe. Their breakfast table was a delightful sight, adorned with a variety of delicacies that they indulged in. Amy couldn’t resist striking a pose for the camera, capturing the beautiful moments for their Udaipur diaries. She also shared a breathtaking snapshot of the picturesque landscape surrounding their accommodation.

Keeping it short and simple, Amy Jackson in the caption wrote, “Long, lazy monsoon mornings." Within no time, the comment section was filled with compliments. Some even welcomed the couple to India and enquired about their further trip. “Amy when you r coming to Bengaluru," asked a fan. Giving a compliment, a fan wrote, “No stop this is so cute."

Check it out:

Before their exciting Udaipur trip, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick toured around Mumbai. During their visit, they explored some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including India Gate. The pair also shared a serene lunch in Bandra. Amy expressed her joy with the caption, “Namaste ya lil tinker," along with a collection of lovely pictures capturing their memorable moments in Mumbai.

Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson, and Vedant Mahajan even hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai over the weekend. The event was attended by prominent people from the industry like Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, among other notable guests. It was an evening filled with glamour and entertainment as celebrities came together to make unforgettable memories. Watch a glimpse here:

    • Work-wise, Ed Westwick best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the iconic TV show Gossip Girl, was last seen in the 2021 film Me You Madness. Amy Jackson, on the other hand, has appeared in movies like Singh Is Bling, Theri, Ekk Dhewana Tha, Gethu, and Thanga Magan. She now has Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae in her pipeline. This film marks Amy Jackson’s return to cinema after a five-year gap.

