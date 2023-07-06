Inside Ananya Panday's 'Familia' Dinner Date With Chunky, Bhavana In Ibiza

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the film Liger, is currently enjoying a vacation with her family in Ibiza, Spain. Last night, the actress stepped out for a delightful dinner date with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Her sister Rysa Panday also accompanied them. Giving a glimpse of their trip, Bhavana Pandey shared a post on Instagram handle with a caption that read “Familia". Bhavana’s Instagram update included a family picture, a picture with her husband Chunky, and glimpses of the picturesque location and delectable food enjoyed during their time together.

Ananya Panday stole the spotlight with her radiant presence, dressed in a stunning black dress. Bhavana, on the other hand, opted for a stylish blue outfit, while Chunky, known for his charismatic personality, sported a colourful floral print shirt. Ananya’s sister, Rysa, looked adorable in a pink dress.

Within no time, the Panday family picture went viral on social media. In the comments section, fans and well-wishers expressed their admiration for the strong bond within the family. One user complimented Ananya Panday’s appearance, stating, “Ananya Panday is looking absolutely gorgeous." Another comment read, “This is such a sweet picture. Love you, Pandey Family."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in a small role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Yes, you read that right. The trailer, which was launched a few days back, has generated a wave of excitement among movie enthusiasts. One particular moment caught the attention of fans, as they spotted Ananya Panday in a screenshot from the film’s trailer. The image quickly went viral, confirming Ananya’s presence in this highly anticipated movie that stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The star-studded cast has further heightened the anticipation surrounding the film.