Kannada celebrity couple Vasishta N Simha and Haripriya tied the nuptial knot on January 26 this year. They celebrated the festival of Ugadi on March 22 for the first time as a married couple. For those who don’t know about this festival, it is celebrated in the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year.

Vasishta has shared some pictures regarding this festival on Instagram. In the pictures, fans can see the idol of Lord Ganesha and a basket filled with fruits. Both Vasishta and Haripriya were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. Haripriya also shared her experience of celebrating the first Ugadi at her in-laws’ house.

Haripriya told the Bangalore Times that it is a challenge for her to abstain from non-vegetarian foods, alcohol and playing gambling as well. Despite that, she is loving every bit of this festival. According to Haripriya, she knew about the food habits of the Simha family while dating Vasishta and had easily adjusted to the new customs.

She told the portal that Vasishta has taken the initiative of making the gajar ka halwa. At this moment, Vasishta also shared his thoughts about the festival and said that they are celebrating it without any lavish celebrations. The reason for this is that he has lost one of his closest relatives recently. Due to this, they decided to keep it a very private affair, the couple shared.

Fans also wished them on this auspicious occasion and one of them persuaded the couple to start their YouTube channel as well. Others also wished the couple and showered heart emoticons on the lovely pictures.

Vasishta has re-shared another picture dropped by Haripriya on the Instagram stories. Vasishta looked dapper in a purple sherwani and Haripriya looked charming in a red saree with floral imprints. The saree looked beautiful with blue borders. On the accessories part, she wore a pendant and colour co-ordinated bangles as well.

On the professional front, Vasishta was last seen in Head Bush and Haripriya was last seen in Petromax.

