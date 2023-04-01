Inside Kannada Actress Ranjani Raghavan’s Portugal Diaries

Actress Ranjani Raghavan has established her position in the hearts of many with her compelling performances. She has proved her mettle in acting in various films and television shows including Kannadathi, Mangala Gowri Maduve, Rajahamsa, Pournamithinkal, and Ajnabi Bane Humsafar. Ranjani often stuns fans with snippets of her amazing photoshoots and exotic holidays. On the occasion of her 29th birthday, Ranjani jetted off to the beautiful country of Portugal with her girl gang. She dropped a series of pictures from her getaway on Instagram. “We’re on the land of Portuguese," she captioned her post.

The pictures captured Ranjani Raghavan enjoying herself in the streets of Portugal’s Porto city. In the first few snaps, she struck various poses against the cityscape, encircled by colourful houses. She also took one photograph standing near the famous Clerigos Church and Tower at night. Ditching any fancy outfits, Ranjani kept her attire simple and easy-breezy.

Seems like Ranjani tasted exquisite cuisines in Portugal. In pics, she was captured enjoying a rice platter accompanied by salads. She also shared glimpses of her outing, recording a video while strolling on the streets. The entire city appeared to be gleaming with light decorations. Ranjani posed with her friend in one of the pics. Behind them, lay the beautiful Portugal city, engulfed in fog.

The pictures were quick to arrest the attention of social media users, who came up with numerous reactions. One user noted, “Have fun… Come to Karnataka safely after roaming the whole of Europe". Another quipped, “Beautiful. Enjoy your trip, hope you will be back with wonderful memories & lifetime experiences to be cherished. Girls’ trips are like therapy." Others went all hearts in the comments.

Ranjani Raghavan has collaborated with director Ashok Kadaba for an upcoming film titled Sathyam. The official poster was recently revealed. The film also stars Santhosh Balaraj, Avinash, Suman, Pavitra Lokesh, and Sayaji Shinde in important roles.

