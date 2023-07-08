Inside Kannada Actress Sara Annaiah’s Day Out With Friend

Sara Annaiah is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada film industry and she often stays in the headlines for her bold fashion choices. The actress is also an active social media user and always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress dropped a couple of photographs on her official Instagram account from her recent outing, which made heads turn.

The actress looked pretty in a sleeveless white dress. She opted for glam makeup and kept her wavy traces open. She wore beautiful statement earrings, which added extra glam to her outfit. She rounded off her look with a pair of black heels. The diva is seen enjoying her time with her friends. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, " 7.7.23!"

Seeing the photos, one of her fans commented, “Cutie", and another said, " You are looking gorgeous". Many others shared emojis appreciating her stunning look.

Earlier this week, she shared another set of pictures where Sara was seen slaying in her casual look in a plaid shacket. In the photos, she is seen striking some amazing fun poses.

“Save your head and put powder!" read the caption.

The post was flooded with compliments, and many dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.