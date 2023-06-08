Inside Kareena Kapoor's Vanity Van on The Crew, Packed With Luxurious Mirrors, Ample Space To Prep

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her much-awaited film ‘The Crew’. Time and again, she has been sharing fun moments and snippets from the sets on her Instagram handle keeping fans on their toes. Today, she gave a tour of her luxury vanity van from the shooting sets. Sharing a bundle of pictures, she wrote, ‘DAY-37❤️THE CREW❤️’.

In the pictures, Kareena was seen indulging in a self-care session, where she pampered her face with a wet tissue, while her hairdresser styled her locks. In another photo, she was seen relishing a cup of coffee, while she flaunted her winged eyeliner. She also gave a glimpse of all the nibbles and munchies which were kept across the dressing table.

In The Crew Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry.