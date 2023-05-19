Inside Neetu Kapoor's Rs 17 Crore Mumbai Home With Indoor Pool, Gym And More

Neetu Kapoor recently made a significant investment in Mumbai’s real estate by purchasing a new apartment. Following her acting comeback in the film JugJugg Jeeyo last year, Neetu Kapoor has acquired a luxurious four-bedroom house in the prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex. The property, boasting a prime location in Mumbai’s business area, is rumoured to have come with a hefty price tag of Rs 17.4 crore.

Situated opposite the prestigious Sofitel Hotel, Neetu Kapoor’s new residence spans around an impressive 3,387 square feet. The opulent residence boasts an array of luxurious amenities. According to reports, the house comes with luxurious bedrooms and a sprawling deck that offers a breathtaking panoramic view.

The apartment ensures a lifestyle of indulgence with its expansive indoor pool, complete with temperature control options for ultimate comfort, a report in Hindustan Times stated. The building features a well-equipped gym. Additionally, residents can engage in a game of squash or enjoy virtual golf within the confines of the building.

Neetu Kapoor’s new apartment is spacious and boasts a generous living room, an extended area, a dining room, and multiple bedrooms. The luxurious property also includes the convenience of three dedicated car parking areas, ensuring ample space for her vehicles.

The reports also suggest that according to the registration documents shared by IndexTap.com, the property was registered on May 10 after Neetu Kapoor paid a stamp duty amounting to Rs 1.04 crore, completing the legal formalities of the purchase.

Neetu Kapoor’s recent property purchase comes merely a month after her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt, made headlines for acquiring a house under her production house’s name, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd. Not only did Alia Bhatt invest in her own abode, but she also generously gifted two houses to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Located in the prestigious Gigi Apartments on AB Nair Road in Juhu, Mumbai, these apartments hold a market value of approximately Rs 7.68 crore, as per Zapkey.com. The first apartment spans across a generous 1,197 sq ft, while the second flat covers an area of 889.75 sq ft. As reported, a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh was paid for the transaction, and the apartments come with the added convenience of one car parking space.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor made her comeback with the film Jugjugg Jeeyo in 2021. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film featured an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor’s return to the big screen was met with excitement from her fans and admirers. Known for her versatility and expressive acting skills, she brought her signature charm and charisma to her role in the hit film.