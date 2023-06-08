Inside Neha Kakkar’s Birthday Party With Brother Tony, Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma And Others

Singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her birthday with her family and friends on Tuesday. She hosted a tea party, followed by a birthday bash at her home and invited her closest friends. Neha gave her fans glimpses of her 35th birthday celebrations by posting several pictures and videos from her special evening on social media. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma were among the guests. While Neha’s husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, was MIA (missing in action) at the party, the pictures show her sister Sonu and brother Tony Kakkar having a great time with the birthday girl.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Neha Kakar wrote, “Birthday 06.06.23." She wore a lavender and yellow dress with a long shrug and posed with her birthday cake. In other photos, the singer looks happy with her family and friends, who attended the party. She is also seen posing separately with Yuzvendra Chahal, who is wearing a white shirt and grey pants, and Dhanashree, looking gorgeous in a printed short dress, in a few photos. Dhanashree reacted to the post and said, “Super special person." Even singer Tulsi Kumar and actress Urvashi Rautela wished Neha a happy birthday in the comments.

In a separate post, Neha Kakkar gave us a sneak peek into her tea party. The delicacies on the big dining table included a variety of cakes, bread, and pani puri. She captioned the post, “Tea Party at home for my birthday this time… What a day!!"

The singer also shared glimpses of her midnight birthday celebrations with her parents. Her house was beautifully decorated. Neha also wore a birthday slash. “This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23," she captioned the post. Her friends from the television, film and music industries wished her in the comments section.

Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar also shared an adorable picture with her from the party and wrote, “We were kids again yesterday for few hours, thank you Nehu." Neha reacted to the post saying, “What a beautiful click and what fun we had yesterday."

Tony had also wished his sister with a string of throwback pictures of themselves.