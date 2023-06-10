Inside Sussane Khan's Home, An Amalgamation Of Art, Elegance And Luxury

Interior designer Sussanne Khan owns one of Mumbai’s most opulent residences. She frequently appears in news stories for her love life. The ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan has been dating Arslan Goni for over a year. On her social media, Sussane often offers a sneak peek into her lavish Juhu home, where she lives with her children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The interior designer used antique and sophisticated components to decorate her home and frequently posted photos and videos of it.

This picture of hers working out has a stylish black rhino in the backdrop, with an astronaut poster behind. The poster is black and white but has a tinge of colour thanks to the red ring on its face. Her living space features a lot of neutral and vibrant colours.

Advertisement

Given the numerous workout-related videos and pictures she consistently posts on social media, it appears to be her favourite workout location. It’s obvious why this is her favourite area to work out because it exudes light and charm. She is regarded as the most accomplished fashion designer in India. Her home is filled with gorgeous, enormous décor items in muted, earthy colours.