Instagram Star Nivedya R Sankar To Make Her Film Debut With TS Suresh Babu’s DNA

Nivedya R Sankar, a class 10th student and a famous influencer on Instagram, will soon make her big screen debut in the Malayalam film industry. She will be entering films with TS Suresh Babu’s DNA. The film stars Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, and Honey Rose in the lead roles.

Nivedya hails from Thiruvananthapuram and enjoys a massive fan following on the internet. The social media influencer has three million followers on Instagram. In an interview, she revealed that her mother told her that since her childhood, she had always been interested in dancing, and her mother used to make videos of her dancing to different songs.

She also added that she had never felt any kind of consciousness or nervousness while facing the camera.

She also revealed that when TikTok arrived, she started shooting her clips and uploading them on the platform. Initially, she received few views, but after a while, things started to change for her. However, TikTok was banned, and then Instagram reels came in. She added that initially, it was difficult for her to get views on her videos. But she just kept her focus on creating content, and later, many people started watching her videos.

She added that Instagram has a wide reach, and those who are consistent in their efforts will always have a place on the platform. She said that she is really happy to be recognised as an influencer.

Nivedya, who has been learning dance since her childhood, has now started her training in Western dance for the film. She said that she is very fortunate to get a film by TS Suresh Babu. She added that he has given her a great start as a beginner, and she is very satisfied with it. She also said that she is in 10th grade and would like to continue her acting and studies together.