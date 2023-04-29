International dance day 2023:  Did You Know Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan are trained classical dancers?

Bollywood celebrities frequently mesmerise us with their dance performances in movies, mostly in hip hop, contemporary, or other modern dance styles. However, the young generation of actresses is striving to leave a lasting impression on the audience by showcasing their versatility in all areas. In recent times, many upcoming stars have undergone classical dance training to prepare themselves for their Bollywood debuts.

Considering that a single dance sequence has the potential to skyrocket a movie’s popularity on YouTube even before its release, it’s no surprise that actors are putting in extra effort to perfect their routines. This is evident from the frequent paparazzi sightings of stars outside dance classes, which seem to be as popular as their gym visits.

We all know about Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Tapsee Pannu, and many other actresses who are trained classical dancers but, here are a few new-age actresses who are hitting the dance rehearsals regularly:

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor loves to dance and it’s no secret. The gorgeous actress has expressed her love for dance several times through her social media posts as well as performances on screen. Janhvi polished the art of classical dance and belly dance and the process could be clearly traced through her Instagram page.

Sara Ali Khan

Do you know that the Coolie No 1 actress learned various forms of classical dance while training for her big break in Bollywood? Besides acting, Sara is also a trained dancer and often shares her dance videos on social media.

Ananya Panday

Advertisement

Ananya Panday started a rigorous dance regimen before signing her first movie to keep up with industry standards. Ananya is said to have started a packed routine of acting and dance classes since 2017 to prep for her big Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s SOTY 2. Under veteran choreographer Saroj Khan’s tutelage, she learned the requisite Indian dance forms.

Alaya F

Advertisement

There’s no second thought to that rising star Alaya F has a flair for dancing, which she picks up very gracefully. The actress has often been seen training for classical dance forms, like Kathak.

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, who is set to make her Bollywood debut, has set the internet on fire with her dancing skills. She is trained in Bharatnatyam and Kathak. Pashmina was also trained by the late Saroj Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here