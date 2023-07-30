International Day of Friendship 2023: Bollywood Songs to Dedicate to Your BFF Today!

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FRIENDSHIP 2023: Friends are the ones we can trust to have our backs, no matter what the circumstances are in life. They rightfully earn the title of ‘the family we choose.’ They uplift our spirits during challenging times and enrich our lives in countless ways. To commemorate the bond of friendship, International Friendship Day is celebrated worldwide on July 30. However, in a few countries such as India, Malaysia, the United States and Bangladesh, the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August which falls on August 6 this year.
Friendship Day is all about cheering on your best friend by giving them gifts or just simply telling them what they mean to you. The most meaningful way to make them feel special is through heartfelt gestures like writing them a letter or dedicating a song to them. On International Friendship Day, we have curated a list of Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your best friend:
- Tera Yaar Hoon Main
Crooned by Arijit Singh, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, celebrates friendships that continue to be strong despite the ups and downs in life. The movie starred Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles.
- Atrangi Yaari
Atrangi Yaari, from the 2015 film Wazir, is a wonderful song to dedicate to your best friends. The lyrics of the song, crooned by the film’s lead actors Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, celebrate the unusual friendships in life.
- Hai Junoon
The 2009 movie New York, featuring Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and John Abraham, blessed us with a true gem of a track sung by KK. With his melodious voice and soothing background music, this song will instantly take you back to college days.
- Ye Dosti
Dedicate this heartfelt song to the Veeru in your life, to show them the significance they hold as your Jay. Featuring vocals by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, this melody truly captures the depth of bond and affection for a dear friend.
- Yaaron Dosti
Sung by KK, this beautiful track has a timeless charm, making it a go-to choice whenever you want to express your feelings and appreciation for a dear friend.