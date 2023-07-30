International Day of Friendship 2023: Bollywood Songs to Dedicate to Your BFF Today!

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FRIENDSHIP 2023: Friends are the ones we can trust to have our backs, no matter what the circumstances are in life. They rightfully earn the title of ‘the family we choose.’ They uplift our spirits during challenging times and enrich our lives in countless ways. To commemorate the bond of friendship, International Friendship Day is celebrated worldwide on July 30. However, in a few countries such as India, Malaysia, the United States and Bangladesh, the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August which falls on August 6 this year.