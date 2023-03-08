International Women’s Day 2023: Watch Out for Fresh and Fantastic Female Performances

Year on Year, BTown gets to witness a number of fresh faces and talents who debut with powerful acts. With Womens Day right around the corner, we have made a list of the fresh female faces that are all set to rock 2023. The Year 2023 will get to see some enormous releases - films and web shows roaring at the box office and topping the OTT Charts. Here’s a look at some of the leading ladies:

1.Pashmina Roshan

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin and daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan – Pashmina Roshan - is all set to debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal have wrapped the first schedule of the film. The original ‘Ishq Vishk’ was directed by Ken Ghosh and also starred Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra, and Shenaz Treasury.

2. Suhana Khan

Advertisement

Everyone is waiting with baited breath to see Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics. The first look took the internet by storm and we are looking forward to seeing her acting prowess for this series.

3.Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be marking her debut film with Zoya Akhtar’s Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics playing the role of Betty. ‘The Archies’ is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

4.Shriyam Bhagnani

Shriyam Bhagnani will be debuting as a lead actress in Sumo Didi which is a biopic based on the life of sumo wrestler Hetal Dave. Shriyam who was previously seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s City of Dreams and Baaghi 2 reportedly underwent intense physical training for the role. She had to go through months of athletic training to become more muscular with celebrity trainer Sahil Rasheed.

5.Alizeh Agnihotri

Reportedly, Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. Alizeh’s debut romantic drama will be produced by Salman, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit. Soumendra Padhi who previously directed Jamtara will be directing the film. More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here