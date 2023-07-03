Internet Goes Awe As Actress Bhavana Menon Shares Her New Look, Check Pics

Bhavana Menon, the popular Malayalam actress has been away from showbiz for quite a long time. The actress finally made a comeback with her Malayalam film titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn released back in February 2023. The actress recently shared a series of pictures on social media that went viral.

In the post, Bhavana looked extremely beautiful in her black kurta which had silver leafy prints on it. The actress was seen in open hair, pairing this look with big hoop earrings, simple makeup, and pink lips. She captioned this picture, “Outfit- @jugalbandhi Styling- @sabarinathk_ Photography- @pranavraaaj #Bhavana #BhavanaMenon #Mrsjune6."

Advertisement

Bhavana Menon’s new look was heavily admired by her followers and they showered her with appreciation. The post received thousands of likes and a lot of appreciation. One of the social media users commented, “Looking very beautiful chechi", while another one wrote, “Super"

Bhavana also shared a reel in the same outfit, which had the song, Nain ta Heere from the movie Jug Jug Jeeyo. The actress captioned the picture, “In a mood to post some #RandomShit #MightDeleteLater PS: Love this song"

The actress looked stunning showing her moves on the song.