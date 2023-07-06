Internet Is Convinced Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Is Mom Jennifer Garner's Carbon Copy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez created quite a buzz when they attended a star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons, US, hosted by billionaire sports mogul Michael Rubin. The power couple looked stunning in white outfits, capturing everyone’s attention. However, it was Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, who actually stole the show. Not only did she dress in all white like the other guests, but she also bore a striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner. The resemblance is so uncanny that it led many people to believe that this was the first time Ben had posed with both the Jens of his life.

A picture shared on Twitter featuring Ben, Lopez and Violet has left social media amazed. The user who shared the picture wrote, “Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin."

In response, one user initially misunderstood the caption and thought the person was jokingly referring to Jennifer Lopez as Ben Affleck’s daughter.

Another user humorously commented on the resemblance between Violet and Jennifer Garner, stating that it appeared as if Garner had given birth to herself.

Another wondered at the lack of resemblance between Violet and Ben Affleck.

One more added, “Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter looks more like Jennifer Garner than Jennifer Garner does."