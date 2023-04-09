Home » Movies » IPL 2023: Aryan Khan Hails Rinku Singh After KKR's Win Against GT, Suhana Khan Calls It 'Unreal'

IPL 2023: Aryan Khan Hails Rinku Singh After KKR's Win Against GT, Suhana Khan Calls It 'Unreal'

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan react after KKR's win against GT in the ongoing IPL season.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 20:42 IST

Ahmedabad Cantonment, India

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan react to KKR's win
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan react to KKR's win

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan took to social media to hail their team Kolkata Knight Riders after its win against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL season. KKR’s Rinku Singh emerged as the star player as he smashed five straight sixes which helped the team secure the win. After the match, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan took to his Instagram story section to hail Rinku and call him a ‘beast.’ Suhana, too, reacted to the win and called it unreal.

Take a look:

Suhana Khan on KKR’s win

Aryan Khan hails Rinku Singh

Besdies Aryan and Suhana, their childhood friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, too, reacted to KKR’s win. Ananya and Shanaya often accompany SRK and his family to KKR’s matches. Their mothers Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, too, are spotted during their matches some times.

Ananya Panday on KKR’s win

Rinku Singh emerged as the star player

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan was present during KKR’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was accompanied by Juhi Chawla, Suhana and Shanaya, among others. One of the fan pages of SRK on Twitter shared a video of the star performing one of the hook steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Then he goes on to wave and blow kisses to his fans who can be heard screaming his name in unison. Shah Rukh Khan flaunted a black hoodie and matching pants. He also rocked sunglasses.

On the work front, Aryan Khan will be soon making his debut as a director. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will make her debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Srijita Sen

first published: April 09, 2023, 20:41 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 20:42 IST
