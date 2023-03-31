IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna Sets Stage on Fire With Saami Saami, Naatu Naatu at GT vs CSK Match

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna sure knows how to bring the house down with her performance. The Pushpa actress joined Arijit Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the IPL opening ceremony 2023, ahead of the GT vs CSK match. Rashmika dropped jaws as she performed the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR and brought back her iconic dance number Saami Saami.

She also gave a nod to Alia Bhatt by performing on Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rashmika oozed glamour while delivering a power-packed performance. Watch a few glimpses of her performances below:

Rashmika’s Saami Saami performance come just a few days after the Pushpa actress confessed she was done with dancing to the song. Last week, Rashmika refused to do her iconic Saami Saami dance step when a fan requested it on Twitter. The Pushpa 2 star was hosting an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter when a fan requested Rashmika to dance to the song with him if they get a chance to meet. However, Rashmika turned down the request, suggesting that they could try something else.

“I want to do dance with you in “Saami-Saami"…………May I ???????" the fan’s tweet read. “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re.. let’s do something else when me meet," she replied.

Meanwhile, her Naatu Naatu performance at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony came as a pleasant surprise to everyone.

We bow down to you, Rashmika!

