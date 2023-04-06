Home » Movies » IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Jhoome Jo Pathaan At KKR Vs RCB Match, Blows Kisses To Fans

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Jhoome Jo Pathaan At KKR Vs RCB Match, Blows Kisses To Fans

Shah Rukh Khan flaunted 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' dance moves during KKR vs RCB IPL match at Eden Gardens.

Advertisement

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 20:48 IST

Kolkata, India

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan during KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens.
Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan during KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens.

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s year of triumph. The actor who swept the box office with the Pathaan storm has been constantly making headlines. Whether it was his viral pictures from NMACC gala or his mind-blowing performance with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the superstar certainly grabbed all the spotlight he rightly deserves. Maintaining that trajectory, Shah Rukh Khan turned up to support his team Kolkata Night Riders for the IPL 2023 match with Royal Challengers Bangalore and gave fans the surprise of their lives.

One of the fans pages of SRK on Twitter shared a video of the star performing one of the hook steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Then he goes on to wave and blow kisses to his fans who can be heard screaming his name in unison. Shah Rukh Khan flaunted a black hoodie and matching pants. He also rocked sunglasses. The caption read, “Eden Gardens posing with the happiness of “JHOOME JO PATHAAN “💜💥 # KKRvsRCB #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #AmiKKR".

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

As soon as the clip was shared, several fans swarmed to leave their reactions, one of them pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan had donned Aryan Khan’s hoodie. Another one tweeted out, “Love you SRK SIr!!" Someone else said, “I love him(with pink hearts)". Others spammed the thread with red and pink heart emojis and some peppered it with fire emojis as well.

Meanwhile, as per recent reports, the highly anticipated crossover featuring Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and Tiger (Salman Khan), tentatively titled Tiger vs Pathaan, is set to be directed by Siddharth Anand. This comes after it was announced that Ayan Mukerji will be directing ‘War 2’. Reportedly, both Salman and Shah Rukh have agreed to the concept and have allocated their schedules. Shooting is expected to commence next year, with a tentative early 2025 release date.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 20:41 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 20:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Soars Mercury Levels In Stylish Athleisure During Gym Outings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala Is An Epitome Of Grace And Poise In Stunning Sarees, Check Out The Beauty's Sexy Pictures