IPL 2023: Suhana Khan Caught Cussing At KKR vs MI Match, Fans Say 'Good That She Is Passionate'

The IPL fever has gripped the cricket fans once again. With ten teams competing for the winner’s title in the tournament, it’s natural for things to heat up on the field as well as in the stadium. Maintaining that trajectory,during a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Sunday, Suhana Khan was present to support her dad’s team and the camera captured the upcoming actress saying some cuss words.

For the context, Mumbai Indians were chasing a score of 181 that was set by KKR. Ishan Kishan, one of the star players of Mumbai’s team put up a good fight by scoring big in front of KKR bowlers. Ishan had climbed up to 58 very rapidly during the powerplay. Thus, when his wicket fell in the 8th over, the whole stadium as well as KKR cheered raucously. That was when the camera momentarily captured Suhana Khan mumbling the expletive ‘f*** off’.The clip made it to social media and eagle-eyed netizens could easily observe what unfurled.

Reacting to the clip, one of them wrote,

“Another vankhede ban incoming!" Another one commented, “Good that she is passionate about the team which her father owns!" Someone else said, “That was more of an expression than targeted abuse!" A fan stated, “People in this comment section who are being critical seriously need to go outside and touch some grass sheesh." Another one wrote, “People unhappy with suhana clearly aren’t a passionate sports fan lmao!"

Suhana is all set to make her feature film debut with The Archies, directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late star Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also be making their acting debuts alongside Suhana. Later this year, the movie is expected to be released via the OTT platform Netflix.

