IPL 2023: Tamannaah Fills Samantha's Big Shoes, Dances To Oo Antava at GT vs CSK Match; Watch

IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia added glam to the IPL opening ceremony on Friday evening by dancing to several songs. The actress took center stage and filled Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s big shoes, dancing to the iconic Oo Antava. The actress had the crowds cheering as she performed the Pushpa song.

Besides Oo Antava, Tamannaah also performed her version of Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover and also added a touch of Gujarat by performing Chogada. The performance blended perfectly with the mood of the evening, given that the IPL 2023 opening ceremony took place in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here’s a look at her other performances:

For her performance, Tamannaah chose to wear a dazzling head-to-toe golden bodysuit. While that remained the outfit through the performance, she added a yellow wrap-around while performing on Tune Maari Entriyaan from the film Gunday.

She later joined Rashmika Mandanna and Arijit Singh on stage to help kick off the new season of the cricket tournament. The trio had the stadium roaring following their performance.

IPL 2023 is returning home after four long years. For four years, the cricket tournament chose to have a partly home and partly outside-the-country format due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first match is taking place at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings aka GT vs CSK on Friday evening. The Gujarat Titans are led by Hardik Pandya whereas MS Dhoni returns as Captain Cool for Chennai Super Kings.

