Ira Khan Kisses Fiance Nupur Shikhare On Her Birthday, Fatima Sana Shaikh Sends Her Love

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates her birthday today. The young starlet turned 25 and received a heart-warming birthday wish from her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. Nupur share a bundle of adorable photos with her and dropped in a bundle of heart emojis in the caption. Ira also acknowledged the photos with hearts and wrote, ‘What a cuteness we are!,’ in the comments section.

In the first picture, Ira kissed Nupur on his cheek, while Nupur posed for the camera. In the second picture, the lovebirds donned their brightest smiles. While Ira looked cute in a blue and white printed top, Nupur looked uber cool in a red T-shirt. Time and again, they dish out major couple goals and don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Not just Nupur, Ira also received a birthday wish from Aamir Khan’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima shares a close bond with Ira. She shared a photo of them together and wrote, “Happy Birthday you beautiful person", with a bundle of heart emojis. Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie Khan also wished the star kid.

Earlier in the day, Ira gave a glimpse of her birthday breakfast outing with Nupur and their friends.

Back in September 2022, Nupur proposed to Ira at a triathlon. He held a ring and went down on one knee. Ira then shared the same on her social media handle to announce her surprise engagement story on social media.

The caption read, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people’s parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do."

The duo then held an engagement party in Mumbai with their family and close friends in attendance. Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta.

