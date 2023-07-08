Ira Khan Opens Up On Her Depression Journey; Says ‘I Have Mental Health Disorders In My Family’

Ira Khan, the daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, has always been very open about her depression journey and often shares videos on her social handle to spread awareness. In a recent interview with a portal, she acknowledged the presence of mental health disorders within her own family. She also shared how her father and mother helped in this difficult phase.

In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, Ira revealed that she is still on medication. “Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression," the portal quoted her saying.

In 2010, she shared a video with a long caption talking about mental illness. “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day," the caption read. She has recently launched the Agastu Foundation.