Irina Shayk Goes Topless On Beach Getaway With Ex Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is in a complete holiday mood. Recently, the Russian supermodel embarked on a trip to Italy with her former partner and actor Bradley Cooper. The ex-pair was also accompanied by their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. Although the duo parted ways in 2019, after dating for a brief period (from 2015), they continue to co-parent their kid. Shayk, known for her glamorous social media presence, treated fans with a carousel of pictures on Instagram, basking in the August sun on a “rocky" beach, going completely topless. Like always, she set the temperatures soaring with the oh-do-hot snaps.

“Rocky Summer": captioned Shayk on Instagram. The Russian supermodel was seen ditching her bikini top for the clicks, posing sensuously against towering boulders and rugged rocks in a beach setting. While in some of the photos, she sported a black, knotted thong, in a few others a black sweatshirt was seen wrapped around her waist accompanying the bottoms. She also wore a pair of sneakers with socks. Propping herself with her arms, Shayk indulged in a mini-adventure as she mounted the boulders, for the pictures to be taken.

In another set of photos, the 37-year-old was captured sunbathing, lying atop flat rock boulders, covering her assets with her hand. Irina Shayk dropped a monochrome selfie, looking stunning as she seemed lounging on the rocky shores. She gazed at the camera, flaunting her perfect facial features for the click. The last photograph, also in black-and-white featured the Russian beauty leaning on the rocks for support and flashing a beaming smile. Irina’s open, wet tresses indicated that she might have taken a dip in the waters.